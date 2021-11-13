Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

