Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $32.94 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

