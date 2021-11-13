Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

