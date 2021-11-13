Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

