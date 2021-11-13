Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 333,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,708,000 after purchasing an additional 98,538 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $346.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $353.45. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

