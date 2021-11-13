Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Humana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

HUM stock opened at $445.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

