Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

