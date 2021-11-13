Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,110 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $438.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.12. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

