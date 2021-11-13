BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lightning eMotors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $12,966,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $8.89 on Friday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

