BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

