BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

