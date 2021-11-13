BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,305 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,738,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.