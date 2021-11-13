BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

