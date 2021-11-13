BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $371.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $238.09 and a 1 year high of $372.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.44. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.