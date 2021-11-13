BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 684,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,545. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.