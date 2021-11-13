Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.40 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.