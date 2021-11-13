Bank of America Lowers ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 33.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

