Bank of America Downgrades Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Neutral

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDGR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

