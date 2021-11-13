Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Open Text were worth $35,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Open Text by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

