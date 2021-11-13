Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.17 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $40,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 282,895 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 104,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

