Bank of America Corp DE Has $38.85 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nordson were worth $38,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 167.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Nordson stock opened at $267.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $269.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

