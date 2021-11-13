Bank of America Corp DE Has $37.34 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

