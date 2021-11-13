Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Loews worth $39,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 32.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $57.04 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

