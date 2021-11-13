Bank of America Boosts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $24.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,978,000 after buying an additional 436,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

