Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIB. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:CIB opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

