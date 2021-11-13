BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.45% of BancFirst worth $50,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

