Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of FG New America Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $133,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,044,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of OPFI opened at $7.53 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

