Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,473 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 355.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.24 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.