Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

