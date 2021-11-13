Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,277 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,691 shares of company stock worth $32,950,230. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.44 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

