Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 656.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

