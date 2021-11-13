Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $972,000 in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NAAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

