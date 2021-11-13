Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO Ronald J. Lewis Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

