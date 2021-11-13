Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO Ronald J. Lewis Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.88.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.