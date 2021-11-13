Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after buying an additional 189,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $109.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

