B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 243.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.81. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 115.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

