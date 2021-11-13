B. Riley Increases Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Price Target to $8.50

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.06% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

