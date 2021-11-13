B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

