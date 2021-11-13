B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HP were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in HP by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 86,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HP by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,562 shares of company stock worth $6,237,949 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

