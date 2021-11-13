B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $99.07 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

