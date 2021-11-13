B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $4.03 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

