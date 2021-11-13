B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,243,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,502,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

AMD opened at $147.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

