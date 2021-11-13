B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $76.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

