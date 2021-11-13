B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 3,013 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

