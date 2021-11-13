B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 288 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.