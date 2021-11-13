Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 36.1% Over Last Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $852,708.95 and $46,039.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,991,159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.