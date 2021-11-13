Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.79) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

