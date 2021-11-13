AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

