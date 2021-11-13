AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of AVROBIO worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth about $5,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 185.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 208,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVROBIO by 68.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 87.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 204.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $5.32 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $232.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVRO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

