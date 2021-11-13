Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

AVDL opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

