Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Raised to C$0.65 at Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CBWTF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.61. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.